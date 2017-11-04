A nearly complete list of the 238 places that bid for Amazon’s next headquarters

Amazon received 238 bids to host its much-anticipated new headquarters, HQ2. Wondering if your town or city was among the applicants? Amazon declined to share a full list, so Quartz combed through media reports and contacted local and regional officials around North America to identify as many bids as possible.

We confirmed close to 200 bids, with applicants ranging from major metropolitan areas to three businesswomen in Anchorage, Alaska. Some states are more eager to host the online behemoth than others; two dozen towns in Massachusetts submitted bids, 12 from the Boston area alone. Our list is a living document: Please contact me, agriswold@qz.com, if you submitted a bid but don’t see it represented here.

Alabama

Birmingham

Alaska

Anchorage, via three local business owners

Alberta, Canada

Calgary

Edmonton

Arizona

Greater Phoenix

British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver

California

Cal Poly Pomona-Fairplex-Pomona

Concord-Freemont-Oakland-Richmond-San Francisco

Fresno

Irvine

Long Beach-Huntington Beach

Los Angeles

Sacramento

San Diego-Chula Vista

San Jose

Chihuahua, Mexico

Details not known

Colorado

The state submitted eight sites; Quartz confirmed Denver is one of them

Connecticut

Bridgeport-New Haven

Danbury

Greater Stamford

Greater Hartford

Waterbury

Delaware

Fairfax

Wilmington

Florida

Manatee-Sarasota (submitted three proposals)

Orlando

South Floria (Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach)

Tampa-St. Petersburg

Georgia

Metro Atlanta

Stonecrest

Hidalgo, Mexico

Details not known

Idaho

Submitted a statewide bid

Illinois

Chicago

Indiana

Gary-Hammond (Northwest Indiana)

Indianapolis-Fishers (Central Indiana)

Iowa

Greater Des Moines

Kansas

Kansas City

Kentucky

Louisville

Louisiana

The state declined to reveal details of any bids placed by or within Louisiana

Maine

Brunswick

Scarborough

Manitoba, Canada

Winnipeg

Maryland

Baltimore

Charles County

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Massachusetts

Boston

Everett

Fall River

Foxborough

Gardner

Holyoke

Lawrence-Haverhill-Andover-Methuen-North Andover

Lee

Leominster

Lowell-Billerica-Tewksbury

Lynn

Marlborough

New Bedford

Northborough

Peabody

Pittsfield

Quincy

Somerville

Springfield

Taunton

Union Point-Abington-Rockland-Weymouth

Waltham

Westborough

Worcester

Michigan

Detroit-Windsor (Canada and Michigan)

Grand Rapids

Minnesota

Minneapolis-Saint Paul

Mississippi

At least one bid was submitted; details of it are unknown

Missouri

Kansas City

St. Louis

Also submitted a statewide bid

Nebraska

Omaha

Nevada

Las Vegas

New Hampshire

Londonderry

Manchester

New Jersey

Atlantic City

Bayonne

Camden County

Jersey City

New Brunswick

Newark

Trenton

West Windsor-Mercer County

New Mexico

El Paso-Borderplex Alliance

Santa Teresa-San Jeronimo (New Mexico and Mexico)

New York

Albany

Buffalo-Rochester

Mount Vernon

New Rochelle

New York City-Long Island-Hudson Valley

Syracuse-Utica

Westchester

North Carolina

Charlotte-York County

Greensboro

Hickory

Raleigh

Nova Scotia, Canada

Halifax

Ohio

Cincinnati-Dayton

Cleveland

Columbus

Toledo-Maumee

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City

Tulsa

Ontario, Canada

Detroit-Windsor (Canada and Michigan)

Hamilton

Ottawa-Gatineau

Sault Ste. Marie (Canada and Michigan)

Simcoe County

Toronto

Oregon

Portland

Pennsylvania

Delaware County

Harrisburg

Lehigh Valley

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Northeast Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Has declined to reveal details

Quebec, Canada

Greater Montreal

Querétaro, Mexico

Details not known

Rhode Island

East Providence

North Kingstown

Pawtucket-Central Falls

Providence

Richmond

Warwick

Woonsocket

South Carolina

Greenville-Spartanburg

Tennessee

Knoxville

Memphis

Nashville

Texas

Austin

Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco

Houston

Milam County

Utah

Submitted a statewide bid

Virginia

Alexandria-Arlington-Loudoun-Fairfax (Northern Virginia)

Great Richmond

Hampton Roads

Northern Virginia

Washington

Pudget Sound Region

Tacoma-Pierce County

Washington, DC

West Virginia

Declined to reveal details

Wisconsin

Madison

Milwaukee

Dave Gershgorn, Mike Murphy, Karen Hao, and Hanna Kozlowska contributed reporting.