A nearly complete list of the 238 places that bid for Amazon’s next headquarters

Amazon received 238 bids to host its much-anticipated new headquarters, HQ2. Wondering if your town or city was among the applicants? Amazon declined to share a full list, so Quartz combed through media reports and contacted local and regional officials around North America to identify as many bids as possible.
We confirmed close to 200 bids, with applicants ranging from major metropolitan areas to three businesswomen in Anchorage, Alaska. Some states are more eager to host the online behemoth than others; two dozen towns in Massachusetts submitted bids, 12 from the Boston area alone. Our list is a living document: Please contact me, agriswold@qz.com, if you submitted a bid but don’t see it represented here.
Alabama
- Birmingham
Alaska
- Anchorage, via three local business owners
Alberta, Canada
- Calgary
- Edmonton
Arizona
- Greater Phoenix
British Columbia, Canada
- Vancouver
California
- Cal Poly Pomona-Fairplex-Pomona
- Concord-Freemont-Oakland-Richmond-San Francisco
- Fresno
- Irvine
- Long Beach-Huntington Beach
- Los Angeles
- Sacramento
- San Diego-Chula Vista
- San Jose
Chihuahua, Mexico
- Details not known
Colorado
- The state submitted eight sites; Quartz confirmed Denver is one of them
Connecticut
- Bridgeport-New Haven
- Danbury
- Greater Stamford
- Greater Hartford
- Waterbury
Delaware
- Fairfax
- Wilmington
Florida
- Manatee-Sarasota (submitted three proposals)
- Orlando
- South Floria (Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach)
- Tampa-St. Petersburg
Georgia
- Metro Atlanta
- Stonecrest
Hidalgo, Mexico
- Details not known
Idaho
- Submitted a statewide bid
Illinois
- Chicago
Indiana
- Gary-Hammond (Northwest Indiana)
- Indianapolis-Fishers (Central Indiana)
Iowa
- Greater Des Moines
Kansas
- Kansas City
Kentucky
- Louisville
Louisiana
- The state declined to reveal details of any bids placed by or within Louisiana
Maine
- Brunswick
- Scarborough
Manitoba, Canada
- Winnipeg
Maryland
- Baltimore
- Charles County
- Montgomery County
- Prince George’s County
Massachusetts
- Boston
- Everett
- Fall River
- Foxborough
- Gardner
- Holyoke
- Lawrence-Haverhill-Andover-Methuen-North Andover
- Lee
- Leominster
- Lowell-Billerica-Tewksbury
- Lynn
- Marlborough
- New Bedford
- Northborough
- Peabody
- Pittsfield
- Quincy
- Somerville
- Springfield
- Taunton
- Union Point-Abington-Rockland-Weymouth
- Waltham
- Westborough
- Worcester
Michigan
- Detroit-Windsor (Canada and Michigan)
- Grand Rapids
Minnesota
- Minneapolis-Saint Paul
Mississippi
- At least one bid was submitted; details of it are unknown
Missouri
- Kansas City
- St. Louis
- Also submitted a statewide bid
Nebraska
- Omaha
Nevada
- Las Vegas
New Hampshire
- Londonderry
- Manchester
New Jersey
- Atlantic City
- Bayonne
- Camden County
- Jersey City
- New Brunswick
- Newark
- Trenton
- West Windsor-Mercer County
New Mexico
- El Paso-Borderplex Alliance
- Santa Teresa-San Jeronimo (New Mexico and Mexico)
New York
- Albany
- Buffalo-Rochester
- Mount Vernon
- New Rochelle
- New York City-Long Island-Hudson Valley
- Syracuse-Utica
- Westchester
North Carolina
- Charlotte-York County
- Greensboro
- Hickory
- Raleigh
Nova Scotia, Canada
- Halifax
Ohio
- Cincinnati-Dayton
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Toledo-Maumee
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma City
- Tulsa
Ontario, Canada
- Detroit-Windsor (Canada and Michigan)
- Hamilton
- Ottawa-Gatineau
- Sault Ste. Marie (Canada and Michigan)
- Simcoe County
- Toronto
Oregon
- Portland
Pennsylvania
- Delaware County
- Harrisburg
- Lehigh Valley
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- Northeast Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
- Has declined to reveal details
Quebec, Canada
- Greater Montreal
Querétaro, Mexico
- Details not known
Rhode Island
- East Providence
- North Kingstown
- Pawtucket-Central Falls
- Providence
- Richmond
- Warwick
- Woonsocket
South Carolina
- Greenville-Spartanburg
Tennessee
- Knoxville
- Memphis
- Nashville
Texas
- Austin
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- Frisco
- Houston
- Milam County
Utah
- Submitted a statewide bid
Virginia
- Alexandria-Arlington-Loudoun-Fairfax (Northern Virginia)
- Great Richmond
- Hampton Roads
- Northern Virginia
Washington
- Pudget Sound Region
- Tacoma-Pierce County
Washington, DC
West Virginia
- Declined to reveal details
Wisconsin
- Madison
- Milwaukee
Dave Gershgorn, Mike Murphy, Karen Hao, and Hanna Kozlowska contributed reporting.