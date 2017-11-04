A nearly complete list of the 238 places that bid for Amazon’s next headquarters

Chicago is one of the U.S. cities competing to house Amazon.com Inc's second headquarters "Amazon HQ2".
Where will Amazon land? (Reuters/John Gress)
Amazon received 238 bids to host its much-anticipated new headquarters, HQ2. Wondering if your town or city was among the applicants? Amazon declined to share a full list, so Quartz combed through media reports and contacted local and regional officials around North America to identify as many bids as possible.

We confirmed close to 200 bids, with applicants ranging from major metropolitan areas to three businesswomen in Anchorage, Alaska. Some states are more eager to host the online behemoth than others; two dozen towns in Massachusetts submitted bids, 12 from the Boston area alone. Our list is a living document: Please contact me, agriswold@qz.com, if you submitted a bid but don’t see it represented here.

Alabama

  • Birmingham

Alaska

  • Anchorage, via three local business owners

Alberta, Canada

  • Calgary
  • Edmonton

Arizona

  • Greater Phoenix

British Columbia, Canada

  • Vancouver

California

  • Cal Poly Pomona-Fairplex-Pomona
  • Concord-Freemont-Oakland-Richmond-San Francisco
  • Fresno
  • Irvine
  • Long Beach-Huntington Beach
  • Los Angeles
  • Sacramento
  • San Diego-Chula Vista
  • San Jose

Chihuahua, Mexico

  • Details not known

Colorado

  • The state submitted eight sites; Quartz confirmed Denver is one of them

Connecticut

  • Bridgeport-New Haven
  • Danbury
  • Greater Stamford
  • Greater Hartford
  • Waterbury

Delaware

  • Fairfax
  • Wilmington

Florida

  • Manatee-Sarasota (submitted three proposals)
  • Orlando
  • South Floria (Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach)
  • Tampa-St. Petersburg

Georgia

  • Metro Atlanta
  • Stonecrest

Hidalgo, Mexico

  • Details not known

Idaho

  • Submitted a statewide bid

Illinois

  • Chicago

Indiana

  • Gary-Hammond (Northwest Indiana)
  • Indianapolis-Fishers (Central Indiana)

Iowa

  • Greater Des Moines

Kansas

  • Kansas City

Kentucky

  • Louisville

Louisiana

  • The state declined to reveal details of any bids placed by or within Louisiana

Maine

  • Brunswick
  • Scarborough

Manitoba, Canada

  • Winnipeg

Maryland

  • Baltimore
  • Charles County
  • Montgomery County
  • Prince George’s County

Massachusetts

  • Boston
  • Everett
  • Fall River
  • Foxborough
  • Gardner
  • Holyoke
  • Lawrence-Haverhill-Andover-Methuen-North Andover
  • Lee
  • Leominster
  • Lowell-Billerica-Tewksbury
  • Lynn
  • Marlborough
  • New Bedford
  • Northborough
  • Peabody
  • Pittsfield
  • Quincy
  • Somerville
  • Springfield
  • Taunton
  • Union Point-Abington-Rockland-Weymouth
  • Waltham
  • Westborough
  • Worcester

Michigan

  • Detroit-Windsor (Canada and Michigan)
  • Grand Rapids

Minnesota

  • Minneapolis-Saint Paul

Mississippi

  • At least one bid was submitted; details of it are unknown

Missouri

  • Kansas City
  • St. Louis
  • Also submitted a statewide bid

Nebraska

  • Omaha

Nevada

  • Las Vegas

New Hampshire

  • Londonderry
  • Manchester

New Jersey

  • Atlantic City
  • Bayonne
  • Camden County
  • Jersey City
  • New Brunswick
  • Newark
  • Trenton
  • West Windsor-Mercer County

New Mexico

  • El Paso-Borderplex Alliance
  • Santa Teresa-San Jeronimo (New Mexico and Mexico)

New York

  • Albany
  • Buffalo-Rochester
  • Mount Vernon
  • New Rochelle
  • New York City-Long Island-Hudson Valley
  • Syracuse-Utica
  • Westchester

North Carolina

  • Charlotte-York County
  • Greensboro
  • Hickory
  • Raleigh

Nova Scotia, Canada

  • Halifax

Ohio

  • Cincinnati-Dayton
  • Cleveland
  • Columbus
  • Toledo-Maumee

Oklahoma

  • Oklahoma City
  • Tulsa

Ontario, Canada

  • Detroit-Windsor (Canada and Michigan)
  • Hamilton
  • Ottawa-Gatineau
  • Sault Ste. Marie (Canada and Michigan)
  • Simcoe County
  • Toronto

Oregon

  • Portland

Pennsylvania

  • Delaware County
  • Harrisburg
  • Lehigh Valley
  • Philadelphia
  • Pittsburgh
  • Northeast Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

  • Has declined to reveal details

Quebec, Canada

  • Greater Montreal

Querétaro, Mexico

  • Details not known

Rhode Island

  • East Providence
  • North Kingstown
  • Pawtucket-Central Falls
  • Providence
  • Richmond
  • Warwick
  • Woonsocket

South Carolina

  • Greenville-Spartanburg

Tennessee

  • Knoxville
  • Memphis
  • Nashville

Texas

  • Austin
  • Dallas-Fort Worth
  • Frisco
  • Houston
  • Milam County

Utah

  • Submitted a statewide bid

Virginia

  • Alexandria-Arlington-Loudoun-Fairfax (Northern Virginia)
  • Great Richmond
  • Hampton Roads
  • Northern Virginia

Washington

  • Pudget Sound Region
  • Tacoma-Pierce County

Washington, DC

West Virginia

  • Declined to reveal details

Wisconsin

  • Madison
  • Milwaukee

Dave Gershgorn, Mike Murphy, Karen Hao, and Hanna Kozlowska contributed reporting.

