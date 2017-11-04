Six weeks after the hurricane, most Puerto Ricans have had to make their own light

Most of Puerto Rico’s 3.4 million inhabitants are experiencing their 45th day without power. Hurricane Maria, which swept through the island Sept. 20, left transmission lines a tangled mess. The government has made some progress in restoring power—as of Nov. 4, nearly 38% of the island’s only electric utility’s generating capacity was back up.
But electricity isn’t expected to fully return for months. The utility, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or Prepa, continues to struggle with even with the most basic recovery tasks. The main contract it had signed to repair its tattered system, with a small Montana company called Whitefish, was cancelled Oct. 29 due to a growing controversy over how it was hammered out.
So Puerto Ricans are coping as best they can, lighting up their spaces with a slew of alternative sources, from diesel generators to solar lanterns. Here’s a look at life after dark in Adjuntas, a mountain town in central Puerto Rico.