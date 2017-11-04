Apple revealed which emoji Americans use the most

If you live in the US and speak English, chances are the “face with tears of joy” emoji is always in the recently-used section of your emoji keyboard.

Apple revealed that the laugh-crying face 😂 is the most-used emoji for that group by a large margin, followed by the heart and the straight-up crying emoji. That insight was published in a report by Apple about how the company uses anonymized data collection.

(Apple)

As the Verge points out, the emoji also takes the top slot by a wide margin on emojitracker, a site that monitors global emoji use on Twitter.

Whether deployed out of exasperation or true delight, “face with tears of joy” seems to capture something that unites us.