Up to 24 people have been killed in a church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas

At least 20 people are feared dead after a man opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas late on Sunday morning. Authorities confirmed that children were among those killed at First Baptist Church. As many as 30 people may have been injured.

Few details have been released. The suspect died as he was fleeing the scene, though authorities have yet to say whether he took his own life or was fatally shot.

Texas governor Greg Abbott issued a statement condemning the violence, as did Donald Trump. The US president is currently in Japan at the beginning of a 10-day tour of Asia.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Statement from @GovAbbott on the shooting in Sutherland Springs pic.twitter.com/3N515lABd1 — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) November 5, 2017

Trump is expected to give a press conference later in the day, and will likely address the shooting in further detail at that time.