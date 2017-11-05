FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

Up to 24 people have been killed in a church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas

The area around a site of a mass shooting is taped out in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S., November 5, 2017
The First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas (Social Media/Reuters)
At least 20 people are feared dead after a man opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas late on Sunday morning. Authorities confirmed that children were among those killed at First Baptist Church. As many as 30 people may have been injured.

Few details have been released. The suspect died as he was fleeing the scene, though authorities have yet to say whether he took his own life or was fatally shot.

Texas governor Greg Abbott issued a statement condemning the violence, as did Donald Trump. The US president is currently in Japan at the beginning of a 10-day tour of Asia.

Trump is expected to give a press conference later in the day, and will likely address the shooting in further detail at that time.

