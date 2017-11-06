Why did so many actresses in Hollywood wait so very long to speak up about sexual misconduct?

They didn’t. It’s just that no one listened.

A clip from a 1945 Mirror interview with the legendary Maureen O’Hara shows that women have spoken up about abuse for decades. In the interview, O’Hara, who starred in Miracle on 34th Street, addresses industry scuttlebutt that she is “a cold potato without sex appeal,” saying the talk is retaliation for her refusal to accept Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment.

This was reported in 1945. What a woman 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6cTFGgadNf — James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) November 4, 2017

Here words give insight into an industry hat has demeaned women and men have dominated for decades. O’Hara says: