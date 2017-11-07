Saudi Arabia’s newest jail has a 4 1/2 star rating on TripAdvisor

The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a five-star accommodation known for its grand indoor pool and gentlemen’s-only spa, is currently being used for a decidedly different purpose: housing elite political prisoners.

According to the New York Times (paywall), the hotel was converted over the weekend into “almost certainly the world’s most luxurious prison.”

On Saturday night, dozens were arrested (paywall) in Saudi Arabia, among them 11 princes and billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talan. Guests at the hotel were roused at 11pm and told to come down to the lobby with their bags, the Guardian reported.

A shaky video posted on the Times’ website showed people lying on mats in the hotel’s ballroom, where military-style weapons rested in the corner.

Prior to housing detainees, The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh was one of the most opulent hotels in the region. International travelers have rated its accommodations at four and a half stars on TripAdvisor, which also recently gave the hotel a certificate of excellence.

On Instagram, patrons have posted hundreds of photos of the Riyadh, which was previously known as:

A lavish location for business meetings

Just another day at the office A post shared by Photographer ✈️📷 Sony A7 II (@bassproshots) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

A go-to spot for an indulgent brunch

A post shared by Muhammad Shoaib Ansari (@shoaib_ansari911) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

A stunning wedding locale

سميت من شفتك علي تطلين وذكرت ربي وغنت عروقي ولا .. والله .. ماملى غيرك العين ولا غيرك اللي شد روحي بالملا ضيّك .. اسرني من بعد غربة سنين ياللي قبل لقياك هالدنيا خلا .. مثلك مثل ذاك القمر ماله اثنين لا لاح زولك قالت الدنيا هلا ✨💛 A post shared by ريما عبدالله | ReemaAbdullah (@reemaabdollah) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

A serene place (for men) to take a dip

Here is a gorgeous pool at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh. Shame I'm not allowed to go in it. A post shared by Tracy Alloway (@tracy.alloway) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

A great spot for a room with a view

Good #morning 💭 A post shared by SAM 🕊 NFC💛 Diary 📸 (@samar3bod) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:46am PDT

A place to take selfies with stars of the new global economy

It was a real delight to meet the inspiring @ariannahuff @fiiksa. Today in Riyadh she spoke of the need for business leaders to invest in human capital and of the delusion that you need to burnout to succeed. A post shared by Mrs Ruth McKee AlGhamdi (@ruthmckeealghamdi) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Ok Richard…I'll take a pic with you. But just one! #riyadh #selfie A post shared by Vic Naathen (@vic_naathen) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

In an interview on a travel sales website last year, Riyadh general manager Gerrit Graef said his aim was to increase the hotel’s visibility worldwide. “My vision for The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh is to [be recognized as a] world-class luxury hotel not just in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region, but globally,” he said.

Inadvertently, Graef seems to have gotten his wish for global notoriety.

