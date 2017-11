After a decade in the works, the Louvre Abu Dhabi (also known as the “Louvre in the Sands”) is scheduled to open on November 11th. It will feature art on loan from French museums and institutions as well as from around the region, ranging from prehistoric artifacts to contemporary pieces. The building was designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, and itself is a work of art.

Check out the video for a sneak peak at the art collection and the space.