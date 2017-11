Twitter has a new 280-char limit. So why still 140 for some Asian langs? Look at Chinese. Has 1,000s of chars, so each can contain lots of meaning. Eng has only 26. Chinese is economical but inflexible. E.g. “B” is just “b”—no meaning. 文学=2 chars; means “literature”=10 chars.

