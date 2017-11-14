A Chinese queer couple’s wedding day, made possible by a cruise

Chen Zhichao and Yang Jieli knew it was love at first sight. But as a Chinese queer couple, it wasn’t easy for them to get married and recognized by the people around them. A special “LGBTQ” wedding cruise made it possible. Watch the video above to learn about the couple’s journey.

The cruise was organized by a Chinese NGO called PFLAG China, which encourages family support for gay couples. Every year, it hosts events, consultation sessions, and conferences to encourage conversations and understanding between gay couples and their families. The organization added a cruise wedding to the mix this year.

You can read more here. And see intimate moments of this special wedding day from this photo essay put together by ChinaFile.