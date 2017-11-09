It’s time to update your iPhone if you’re getting that bizarre “i” keyboard bug

⍰ can’t tell you how happy ⍰ am.

Apple is releasing an update to its iOS 11 software today (Nov. 9) that should solve an issue many users have recently reported, where typing the capital letter “i” is replaced by symbols like this ⍰.

The new operating system will also fix other minor bugs, according to MacRumors. It’s currently unclear if it also fixes another reported issue of the calculator app not being able to add correctly.

To download the update, head to the Settings app, tap General, then Software Update. The latest version of iOS is 11.1.1.