After Forbes revealed that US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross had lied to them for years about being a billionaire, another member of the publication’s “Richest People in America” ranking seems dismissive about the list.

Big-name investor and television personality Mark Cuban gesticulated derisively when asked about his place on the rich list today at the New York Times DealBook Conference. Cuban is estimated to be worth $3.3 billion by Forbes, but as Quartz reported yesterday the ranking seems to have a few methodological flaws.

Here’s how Cuban responded to journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin’s questions about it:

Sorkin: I’m curious, do they come to you every year? And how does that work? Cuban: ’Here’s an email, here’s what we have for you.’ ‘I have no interest in responding.’ ‘Ok thanks, we’re going to run with this.’ Sorkin: And you do what when it comes out? Cuban: I get my Forbes, I get my Businessweek, and they come in the mail. I stick ’em in my bathroom and when I get a chance, I read ‘em. [Laughs]

Cuban also told Sorkin he was considering running as an independent candidate for president in 2020, depending on whether his wife allows it.

If you know of a fake billionaire on Forbes or similar lists, please contact us: mdh@qz.com or +1 862-256-3489 on Signal, or via our SecureDrop site.