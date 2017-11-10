It’s happening again. With only 16 months until Britain leaves the European Union, a couple of prominent political voices are dangling false hope in front of Remainers and those who regret their Brexit vote: Article 50 can be reversed and therefore Brexit can be cancelled.

Article 50 is a clause in the Lisbon Treaty that binds together the EU’s members. Triggering it, as the UK did in its nationwide vote in 2016, gives formal notification to the EU that a country will be leaving the bloc, starting the two-year negotiation process.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown told the BBC Nov. 9 that Britain is heading towards a “crisis point” because Leavers will realize that they won’t be getting what they were promised as it becomes clearer what kinds of effects Brexit will have on day-to-day life. He thinks that could trigger a massive change in public opinion could lead to an overall rethink, “may be scope for a reassessment.”

The man who wrote Article 50, Lord Kerr, the UK’s former ambassador to the EU, also resurfaced again to reiterate how it’s possible to reverse course. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today program, he said:

At any stage we can change our minds if we want to, and if we did we know that our partners would actually be very pleased indeed. The Brexiters create the impression that is because of the way Article 50 is written that having sent in a letter on 29 March 2017 we must leave automatically on 29 March, 2019 at the latest. That is not true. It is misleading to suggest that a decision that we are taking autonomously in this country about the timing of our departure, we are required to take by a provision of EU treaty law.

But it’s not as simple as saying that the fact Brexit can be reversed means there’s a likely chance that it will.

Why it’s not so easy to cancel Brexit

Firstly, as legal blogger David Allen Green explained, “nobody knows for certain” if invoking Article 50 can be reversed, as there is no mention of revocation in the article text: “But then Article 50 is an atrocious piece of legal drafting. Written by diplomats, not lawyers. It shows.”

Peter Catterall, constitutional expert and professor of history and policy at the University of Westminster told Quartz that while it’s possible to reverse Article 50, there is very little chance that Brexit will be cancelled.