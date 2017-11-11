Cancún, Mexico

When nearly 2,000 ethereum enthusiasts gathered in Cancún last week for the Ethereum Foundation’s annual technical conference, Devcon, they had good reason to celebrate. The price of ether, the cryptocurrency that ethereum uses, had risen from around $10 a year earlier to around $300 by the time of the conference. Two floors of the Cancún International Convention Center became the epicenter of an ebullient tribe of ethereum engineers for four days, as they discussed the future of the “world computer” they were building by day and partied at resorts and bars across Cancún’s sequestered “Hotel Zone” by night.

Photographer Jackson Krule, on assignment for Quartz, captured the mood.

The Giveth booth at Devcon. Giveth allows users to donate ethereum to charities of their choice. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

Attendees talk with ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

The Cosmos booth at Devcon. Cosmos bills itself as “The Internet of Blockchains.” (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

Many Devcon attendees spoke about the inclusivity that the ethereum community provides, something that other cryptocurrencies are often critiqued for lacking. Some attendees even brought their children. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

A Devcon attendee with a Vitalik Buterin t-shirt. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

Attendees take a break in the main hall and get creative with their headrests. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

Attendance at the conference was so high it was often difficult to navigate the halls. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

A Devcon attendee checks out his new swag from the Cosmos booth. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

Robert Radek talks with a group of other attendees. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

A Devcon attendee got to the smaller stage “Coba” early to get a good seat. During presentations, it was often standing room only. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

A Devcon attendee poses with a unicorn at the Cosmos booth. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

Elaborate t-shirts were the norm. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

Each of the talks on both stages were live-streamed and are available to view on YouTube. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

A private place to talk was hard to come by. Outside the main hall, groups formed with just a couple of people and soon amassed 10 or more eavesdroppers. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

Attendees could use ethereum or other cryptocurrencies to purchase swag as they entered Devcon. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

Creative wardrobes were not mandatory, but certainly not out of place. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

A group convenes after a panel. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

A presenter shows off a toy car remote-controlled over the ethereum blockchain to fans. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

It was hard to find someone near the convention center who wasn’t on a laptop. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

A presenter in a dinosaur outfit during the MetaMask presentation in the main hall. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

Props near a photo booth outside the main hall. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

Outlets and a nice place to sit were in high demand. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

After presentations, discussions usually blocked exits from rooms. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

Attendees on their computers during lunch. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

A Devcon attendee takes a break from the conference in the stairwell (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

An attendee checks out Matryx, which bills itself as “a decentralized VR platform on the blockchain.” (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

A full crowd in the main hall views a presentation. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)

A man reclines between presentations. (Jackson Krule for Quartz)