The winner at Japan’s Good Design Award this year is a newly-invented instrument by Yamaha. The Venova is a cross between a saxophone and a recorder. The name is a portmanteau of the Lain words “ventus” for wind, and “nova” for new.

The Venova still retains some of the traditional aspects of its predecessors like the reed mouthpiece and recorder fingering. But the body is significantly shorter with a unique branched pipe structure.

Watch our video to hear what the Venova sounds like.