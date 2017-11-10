We edited Louis C.K.’s “apology” to make it a real apology

Louis C.K. has issued a public statement to five women who accused him of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them on multiple occasions.

Louis C.K. admits that all of the allegations against him, which were made public in a Nov. 9 New York Times report (paywall), are true. He also apologizes for the damage he has done to these women.

However, Louis C.K.’s “apology” devolves into an attempt to paint himself as suffering and worthy of sympathy. He says that until the Times report, he did not realize the full extent of the harm he caused women by taking out his penis and masturbating in front of them. He also tries to reduce his culpability by noting that, at the time of his actions, he thought simply asking if it was OK to masturbate in front of women was enough to guarantee consent.

What’s more, Louis C.K. does not mention his attempts to cover up his actions, nor his stubborn refusal to acknowledge the accusations that have been made several times before.

He does, however, make sure to note how “admired” he was, and is, both by the women he harassed, and the comedy industry at large. In fact, he repeats it four times in his statement.

We took it upon ourselves to edit Louis C.K.’s “apology” in order to make it a real apology. This is how we believe it should read: