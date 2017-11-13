This is a developing story.

An earthquake epicentered close to the Iran-Iraq border has killed more than 200 people and injured nearly 1,700, according to Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). The toll has risen rapidly as rescue efforts continue.

The US Geological Survey said the 7.3-magnitude quake occurred shortly before 10pm local time on Sunday (Nov. 12), and put its epicenter in western Iran, some 32 km (20 miles) southwest of the Iraqi city of Halabjah.

Most of the deaths were reported from western Iran’s Kermanshah province, according to the country’s deputy health minister Qasem Jan Babaie, IRNA reported earlier. At least six have been killed in Iraq, according to AFP.

In 2003, the earthquake in Bam, Iran, killed over 25,000 people.