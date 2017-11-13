Perhaps Donald Trump wanted to act like a teenager to counter North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calling him “an old lunatic.” Whatever the case, a tweet by the US president from over the weekend is being compared to something a child might might compose.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

The “clever” bit, of course, is that, in a roundabout way, he called Kim short and fat. The question is why the president of the United States is trying to come up with zingers in the first place. As president, Trump has access the US nuclear codes—a situation described as “pretty damn scary” by James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, in August. Trump thinking it acceptable to use Twitter to taunt a foreign leader also capable of sparking a nuclear conflict will do nothing to allay such fears. US lawmakers will meet tomorrow (Nov. 14) to reassess Trump’s nuclear authority.

In the meantime, Twitter users had a field day noting how juvenile Trump’s insult was:

Reminds me of my school days watching the mean girls in class fight ! Good job little girl Trump. You scored ! — Mathews Vincent (@matvin) November 13, 2017

You’re old. And I don’t wanna be your friend! pic.twitter.com/NXWjXyQB1F — Rob (@robertcarrick27) November 13, 2017

Why don't you try "I know you are but what am I?". That'll get him. — Bruce Schwartz (@SchwartzReps) November 13, 2017

History will remember this prophetic tweet. I think it truly reflects your childish ego perfectly. Thanks for sharing such a stupid thought. #DotardDonnie — Ben Lomond (@benlomond88) November 13, 2017

You’re not in elementary school..🤔 wait yes you are,”Trying so hard to be his friend,” Grow up! — Janice Long (@true_travel22) November 13, 2017

Is this a throwback from 6th grade — Zee (@amazeeeeeeng) November 13, 2017

I️ think a teenager hacked your account. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Tara Janssen Cate (@TaraJean76) November 13, 2017

All that's missing is "Dear Diary…" at the beginning… — Patrick Dunn (@w_patrickdunn) November 13, 2017

No way please god let this be a parody account how embarrassing — Annie Sullivan! (@Annimal_Planet_) November 13, 2017

Jesus Christ, are you in frigging kindergarten?! Act like a grown up — you're the President of the United States. — Rob Rafn (@RobRafn) November 13, 2017

I swear, I thought I was reading a tweet from a troll account. — Marek Balaban (@Ludbudd) November 13, 2017

Lmao this guy has the nuclear launch codes — Will Archer (@quantumthingy) November 13, 2017

Is this for real? It’s like a kid is tweeting! — U.MD (@ulisesmatad) November 13, 2017

a potus should be above grade school pettiness. you insult the job. aren’t there a few more important things on which to focus? plz resign — jackiegadd (@jaxgadd) November 13, 2017

Why do you want to be Kim Jong-un's friend? Are you literally guilt tripping the leader of North Korea? This is also exactly what a 10 year old child would say after they get insulted by their sibling — Möbel (@vaarsuviu) November 13, 2017