Watch LIVE: Jeff Sessions testifies on Russia before the House committee

US attorney general Jeff Sessions will testify today before the House Judiciary Committee about oversight of the Justice Department. He is also expected to answer questions about Russian involvement in the presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

Sessions previously testified on June 13 at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, in which he answered questions about his meetings with Russian officials as well as his involvement in Trump’s decision to abruptly fire James Comey on May 9.

In March, Sessions recused himself from federal investigations into Russian interference in last year’s election, after reports that he had spoken twice with Russia’s ambassador to the US.

