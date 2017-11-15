Zimbabwe’s military is insisting there’s no coup. These photos suggest otherwise

As tanks rolled through downtown Harare on Nov. 15, the army that has taken over the state broadcaster swore that Zimbabwe was not experiencing a coup. Yet, images emerging from downtown Harare show that the military is out in full force. While reports of explosions were heard from the previous night, there have been no reported incidents of violence.

Tanks began approaching the capital on Nov. 14. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

Soldiers on the streets. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

Universities have suspended exams and asked students to stay home. Schools were kept open, but many parents chose to keep their children from attending. Elsewhere, ordinary Zimbabweans have started lining up outside the city’s banks to access whatever cash they can access in the already cash-strapped economy.

Zimbabweans have become accustomed to lines to the bank. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

Lines outside the bank have taken on more urgency though. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

President Robert Mugabe is under house arrest with his family. He told South Africa’s president Jacob Zuma that he is detained but fine. The streets to his home and parliament have been cordoned off.

Mugabe’s supporters have apparently gone underground. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

Right now, Zimbabwe and the world awaits to hear whether Mugabe, the army, or sacked Deputy president will come into over the next few days or even hours. However, life carries on as normally as possible, in a situation that is a coup in all but the name.

