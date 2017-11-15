BREAKING

Zimbabwe’s military is insisting there’s no coup. These photos suggest otherwise

Written by
Quartz africa
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 15,2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo - RC1A418A0BE0
Not your average Tuesday morning traffic. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)
Written by
Quartz africa

As tanks rolled through downtown Harare on Nov. 15, the army that has taken over the state broadcaster swore that Zimbabwe was not experiencing a coup. Yet, images emerging from downtown Harare show that the military is out in full force. While reports of explosions were heard from the previous night, there have been no reported incidents of violence.

REFILE - CORRECTING TYPO IN SLUG Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare,Zimbabwe,November 14,2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo - RC1A82C4EA40
Tanks began approaching the capital on Nov. 14. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)
Soldiers stand on the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo - RC1F9B7F2800
Soldiers on the streets. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

Universities have suspended exams and asked students to stay home. Schools were kept open, but many parents chose to keep their children from attending. Elsewhere, ordinary Zimbabweans have started lining up outside the city’s banks to access whatever cash they can access in the already cash-strapped economy.

People queue to draw money outside a bank in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 15,2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo - RC13838335D0
Zimbabweans have become accustomed to lines to the bank. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)
People queue to draw money outside a bank in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 15,2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo - RC1E11B3A120
Lines outside the bank have taken on more urgency though. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

President Robert Mugabe is under house arrest with his family. He told South Africa’s president Jacob Zuma that he is detained but fine. The streets to his home and parliament have been cordoned off.

Youth washes a minibus adorned with picture of President Robert Mugabe at a bus terminus in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo - RC1A85378DD0
Mugabe’s supporters have apparently gone underground. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

Right now, Zimbabwe and the world awaits to hear whether Mugabe, the army, or sacked Deputy president will come into over the next few days or even hours. However, life carries on as normally as possible, in a situation that is a coup in all but the name.

Sign up for the Quartz Africa Weekly Brief — the most important and interesting news from across the continent, in your inbox.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search