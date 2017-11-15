A large portion (the size of Delaware or Crete, depending on where you live) of the Larson C ice shelf broke off from Antarctica in July. For months, the only images available came from satellites that could see through the darkness of the Antarctic winter. A few months later, as sunlight returned with summer, airplane flights to the continent were able to resume and researchers saw the giant iceberg in person for the first time.

The images, shared by NASA, are some of the first images depicting the massive A68 iceberg up close.

From yesterday's #IceBridge flight: Looking out from the sea ice to iceberg A68, which calved from Antarctica's Larson C ice shelf in July pic.twitter.com/0oq9dzUbz1 — NASA ICE (@NASA_ICE) November 1, 2017

From yesterday's #IceBridge flight: The western edge of iceberg A68, which calved in July; new edge of Larsen C Ice Shelf in the distance pic.twitter.com/DsCoSLWDbU — NASA ICE (@NASA_ICE) November 1, 2017

From yesterday's #IceBridge flight: The northern edge of massive iceberg A68, which calved off Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf in July. pic.twitter.com/qxcuuFS7tY — NASA ICE (@NASA_ICE) October 30, 2017

Katheryn Hansen, a science writer with NASA, went on another flyover on Nov. 12. She shared her first impressions on NASA’s website: