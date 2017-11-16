These are the universities around the world most likely to get you a job

Given the astronomical price tag on a college degree today, you’d better hope getting one actually pays off.

For a measure of that, it can be helpful to look at schools’ track records when it comes to offering job prospects. Today (Nov. 16), the UK’s Times Higher Education—one of the most respected sources in global college rankings—released a list of universities that produce the most employable graduates, using a survey designed by French human resources company Emerging. Researchers asked hundreds of recruiters across 22 countries about which schools they felt offered the most hireable students.

The most represented countries in the ranks are the US, UK, France, Germany, and Switzerland—but Asian countries are steadily rising. British universities have fallen this year versus 2016, which the report speculates is due to wariness about Brexit among world’s major companies. Schools like Cambridge, Harvard, and MIT top the list due to a combination of history, reputation, and well-rounded curriculums. (Here are the full rankings and explanations.)