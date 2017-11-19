CHECK PLEASE

US Congress used $17 million of taxpayers money to settle discrimination suits with its own employees

From left, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rep. Susan Davis, D-Calif., Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., stand with fellow House members to speak out against President Donald Trump's tweet about a female cable TV anchor during a news conference called by Pelosi who earlier called it "so beneath the dignity of the president of the United States to engage in such behavior," at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
There is a price we pay. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
As sexual harassment and assault allegations spread across the US, one congresswoman is pointing the finger at America’s elected representatives.

Representative Jackie Speier, a democrat from California, testified in front of a Senate committee on Nov. 14 that at least two current congressmen have harassed women.

Speier also said that over $15 million had been paid by the federal government to compensate victims of harassment.

But to verify how much money has been spent to compensate victims of sexual harassment in Congress is not an easy task. The money comes from a tax-payer funded account managed by the Office of Compliance (OOC). The fund pays settlements and awards to federal government workers in cases of workplace discrimination or unjust working conditions, from ageism and ableism to sexual misconduct or gender-based discrimination.

Over the past 20 years, the fund paid over $17.2 million to settle workplace complaints, according to a document released (pdf, p.2) Nov. 15 by OOC executive director Susan Tsui Grundmann. Grundmann wrote in a letter that she had decided to share a report of yearly payments made by the fund due to “the volume of recent inquiries regarding payment of awards and settlements.”

The report shows two two outstanding figures in 2007 and 2012, with about $4 million paid in each case. The year 2012 stands out especially as a year when larger settlements were made: The 4 million dollars were divided between 12 cases, while in 2007 the same amount was divided across 25 of settlements.

But the report does not break down the amount paid per individual case, nor by type of claim. Grundmann explains in her letter that this is because some settlements cover more than one accusation. This makes it impossible to determine exactly how much money was spent for sexual harassment, and how much for other types of complaints.

Grundmann also says that “a large portion of cases originate from employing offices in the legislative branch other than the House of Representatives or the Senate,” though she does not give the percentage.

Below is a breakdown of the settlements year by year:

Fiscal Year No. of Settlements /Awards Total $ Amount
1997 6 $39,429
1998 16 $103,180
1999 6 $72,350
2000 15 $45,638
2001 7 $121,400
2002 10 $3,974,077
2003 11 $720,071
2004 15 $388,209
2005 14 $909,872
2006 18 $849,529
2007 25 $4,053,274
2008 10 $875,317
2009 13 $831,360
2010 9 $246,271
2011 16 $437,465
2012 12 $426,539
2013 14 $334,823
2014 11 $806,450
2015 13 $482,797
2016 15 $588,049
2017 8 $934,754

More and more political figures are accused of sexual misconduct, among them Alabama justice Roy Moore, former president George Bush, current president Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton, and Minnesota senator Al Franken. Further data held by the OOC could offer an important behind-the scenes look at the very lawmakers tasked with protecting citizens in the workplace.

