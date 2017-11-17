“On behalf of all heterosexual males,” Ohio state supreme court justice Bill O’Neill posted a Facebook diatribe today about his own sexual exploits.

The Democratic gubernatorial hopeful references revelations that Minnesota Senator Al Franken forcibly groped and kissed a woman without her consent and quips that he simply wants to “save [his] opponents some research time.” O’Neill goes on to reveal to the entire world that “in the last fifty years I was sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females.”

By doing so, O’Neill equates his own (apparently consensual) sex with non-consensual assault, despite more than a decade’s experience as a judge.

He goes on to plead that America return to discussing issues that he sees as more important, such as legalizing marijuana and the opioid crisis. He writes that he is “sooooo disappointed” by the current watershed moment in public discourse about sexual violence, that he calls a “feeding frenzy.”

The post initially gave identifying details about women O’Neill had slept with, one of whom “he made passionate love [with] in the hayloft of her parent’s barn.” The women’s employment details were later deleted, while their physical descriptions remained. Of course, because you can see the history of post edits on Facebook, nothing has been lost.

Contacted by the local press, O’Neill said he stood by his public statement. In contrast, the Ohio supreme court’s chief justice condemned her colleague for expressing “gross disrespect for women,” and his opponents have called for his resignation.

O’Neill’s spokesperson has reportedly stepped down.