Watch Chance the Rapper’s R&B slow jam begging Obama to come back

Chance the Rapper’s first turn as host of Saturday Night Live took full advantage of the hip-hop star’s musical talents. Most notably, he fronted a fictional R&B trio, De-Von-Tré, in a music video for a pitch-perfect 90s slow jam dubbed “Come Back.”

In flowing white suits, amid candles and soft focus, Chance and cast members Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson croon about missing loved ones at “this time of year.” In particular, the punchline of the chorus is that they miss former president Barack Obama the most.

Come back Barack

Even though it’s not allowed

We want you back somehow

I need you in my life Come back Barack

We didn’t know just what we had

Now things are looking bad

Like really bad, like world war bad, like nuclear bad

A montage of Obama living his life after the presidency—waterskiing, eating ice cream—runs mid-song, as the three lament the state of the world. Other Democrats will run against Donald Trump in 2020, but “when I think of change, the only change I want is you,” wails Chance.

Or, “maybe Michelle could run… no, let’s not put Michelle through that.”