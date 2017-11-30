The invisible struggle of living with quiet borderline personality disorder

I wake up every day feeling exhausted. I spend the next hour or so pushing myself into life. Then I mentalise tasks for the day, accomplishing at most half of them, on good days. Either my head is heavy and distressed or it dissociates and levitates, taking along my body. That is, focusing and finishing a task is challenging. Meeting and even chatting with people can send me into a frenzy. Knowing exactly how I am feeling and why is a preoccupation I can’t do away with. When I fail to be in touch with my emotional brain, life falls out of place. This is how life is with borderline personality disorder (BPD).

Borderline personality disorder comprises a set of unhealthy and insufficient emotional coping mechanisms programmed in a person before adolescence. A person with BPD is incapable of regulating their emotions. Perhaps because our emotions, senses, and feelings are a gigawatt times of an average person’s. Besides, our intense emotions shift rapidly with minute triggers, which could go unnoticed even under a microscope.

You can imagine mood swings as a sine curve with crests and troughs. Except in folks with BPD, these crests and troughs are deeper and more frequent. While this is challenging to manage, this emotional intensity is also what makes us extremely empathetic, imaginative, passionate, and creative people. A diagnosis, therefore, is a blessing if one is willing to heal and find appropriate treatment.

A person with BPD is constantly in emotional distress or zoned out when their mind is in distress. Some of us externalise the distress (act out) while some keep it internalised (act in). Most people’s perception of BPD is based on the former or the classic borderline. Such people self-harm in visible ways by cutting themselves, have poor impulse control (and, therefore, often have addictions and eating disorders), and feign narcissistic disregard for others.

However, no one with BPD is either completely classic or quiet but falls on a continuum in terms of how the symptoms manifest. I’m more of a quiet borderline. What that basically means is that I rarely rage out. My self-harm is internal and, therefore, remained invisible for years. In distress, I have pushed in too much alcohol, sedatives, and analgesics, skipped meals or overeaten unhealthy junk, banged my hand against the walls, burnt, bitten, and stapled my flesh, suffocated myself, slapped and punched myself.

But none of it was grave enough to leave permanent scars, just enough to soothe the agony. I resisted pleasurable activities like going out, talking to people, traveling, writing, dancing, and pursuing hobbies as a means to punishing myself. Why? For I felt unworthy of happiness, success, and affection all my life. A result of ubiquitous feelings of shame, guilt, and fear that plunged me into the dark valley of unworthiness.