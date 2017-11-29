Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC News following allegations of sexual harassment.

The news of his dismissal was broken by his Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie at the top of this morning’s (Nov. 29) program. Guthrie appeared to be struggling to keep her emotions in check as she read out a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Lack wrote that NBC News received “a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” on Monday night, and added that the company “were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident”.

Lauer has been part of the Today show since 1994, and was promoted to co-anchor of the morning news program in 1997. In his statement, Lack stressed that this was the first allegation of its kind to be made against the 59-year-old. He assured viewers that NBC News will deal with the matter “in as transparent a manner” as possible.

Following NBC News’ announcement, journalists at Variety and CNN suggested that media outlets had been working on stories about Lauer’s conduct in recent weeks.

NBC was aware that Variety was working on a bombshell story about sexual harassment allegations against Matt Lauer. — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) November 29, 2017

Reporters for the @NYTimes had been investigating Matt Lauer for several weeks. Here's my story — updating it every few minutes https://t.co/vZnRELwC2C — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 29, 2017

Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump quickly responded to the news, taking the opportunity to criticize NBC for its reporting:

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

