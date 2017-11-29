In an ending befitting a Shakespeare tragedy, former Bosnian Croat general Slobodan Praljak publicly killed himself by drinking poison, after being convicted of war crimes by the International Criminal Tribunal.

Praljak and other generals led a genocidal campaign against Muslims in 1990s Yugoslavia, with the aim of creating an ethnically homogenous Bosnian Croat state. The Hague-based tribunal today upheld his conviction of 20 years imprisonment for war crimes. Days earlier, the same court had condemned Ratko Mladic, a Serbian general responsible for the Srebrenica massacre, which killed more than 7,000 Bosnian Muslims.

“Judges, Slobodan Praljak is not a war criminal,” Praljak declared. “With disdain, I reject this verdict.” He then drank from a vial, saying, “What I drank was poison.”

Video cameras in the court captured the astounding scene:

In a dramatic turn of events, former Bosnian Croat General Slobodan Praljak appeared to drink what he said was poison at the ICTY. pic.twitter.com/V3yZLW5sBT — RFE/RL (@RFERL) November 29, 2017

Praljak died shortly after.