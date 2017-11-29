It’s not just bitcoin that’s popping today. Ether just set a new all-time high.

Bitcoin may be smashing through psychological milestones like nobody’s business today—it surged past $11,000 just hours after passing the $10,000 mark. But the second most valuable cryptocurrency on the market, ether, is also setting records today. It traded above $500 for the first time, changing hands for as much as $522, according to data from CoinDesk.

Ether’s returns for investors this year puts even bitcoin’s spectacular run to shame. It started the year at around $8 per ether, and is now trading over $500. That’s a gain of 6,150% for the year to date. Bitcoin has returned about 1,000% over the same period.

All the ether in circulation today is valued at $47.6 billion, according to data from CoinMarketcap. The value of all cryptocurrencies being traded today is $330 billion, CoinMarketcap’s data shows. That’s about $40 billion more than the value of Walmart today.