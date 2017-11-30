Meghan Markle will need military training before she walks down the aisle with Prince Harry.

At first glance, this sounds a bit bizarre, but it’s standard procedure for anyone marrying into the royal family, as it prepares him or her for a series of potential terrifying scenarios that comes with being a royal. Despite round-the-clock security, members of the royal family have to be prepared for the threat of being taken hostage and how to act in those situations.

Former royal aide and CEO of bodyguard firm Intelligent Protection International, Alex Bomberg, told The Independent that training for Markle will likely start with a simulation of being held hostage.

“If you can imagine her being put into a room, being treated as if she was a hostage, the room being stormed by the SAS [Special Air Service], she will be put through that training,” he said. The training would also include “how to behave without close protection i.e. what they might do if things go wrong,” he added.

When the Duchess of Cambridge was Kate Middleton, she had to undergo similar training before marrying Prince William in 2011. In 1983, William and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, and their father, Prince Charles, went on a secret visit to the Herefordshire HQ of the SAS for anti-terrorist and kidnap training.

However, the exercises almost ended in disaster. Diana was saved from serious injury after a stray “pellet” from a stun grenade set fire to her hair.