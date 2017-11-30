GOODBYE, MY FRIEND

Europeans have rapidly abandoned Britain since the Brexit vote

A European Union flag flies near Parliament in London, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Britain's Treasury chief has little room to maneuver Wednesday as he reveals his spending plans to a nation bracing for the shock of Brexit. While Philip Hammond is promising to tackle a bleak economic outlook "head on," a slowing economy and stubborn deficit mean there is little money available to increase spending in the face of demands from teachers, firefighters, the National Health Service and the military. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
The UK is already seeing the effects of Brexit. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
The pro-Brexit campaign was built on a heavy anti-immigrant platform, and Britain’s EU referendum seems to be having the effect Leave voters wanted.

In the three months after the June 2016 referendum, net long-term migration fell by 19%, according to data released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (Nov. 30). The number has continually fallen in the year since then.

The ONS reported that three-quarters of that drop is related to EU citizens, who are both emigrating in larger numbers and immigrating at a slower pace. ONS migration statistics head Nicola White underlined in a statement that, “it is too early to say whether this represents a long-term trend.”

