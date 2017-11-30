Europeans have rapidly abandoned Britain since the Brexit vote

The pro-Brexit campaign was built on a heavy anti-immigrant platform, and Britain’s EU referendum seems to be having the effect Leave voters wanted.

In the three months after the June 2016 referendum, net long-term migration fell by 19%, according to data released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (Nov. 30). The number has continually fallen in the year since then.

The ONS reported that three-quarters of that drop is related to EU citizens, who are both emigrating in larger numbers and immigrating at a slower pace. ONS migration statistics head Nicola White underlined in a statement that, “it is too early to say whether this represents a long-term trend.”