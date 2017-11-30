Read Matt Lauer’s statement on the sexual harassment allegations that got him fired

The day after NBC News fired Matt Lauer for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” the former star anchor has released an apology.

Lauer has been accused of “sexual misconduct” with at least three women and allegedly had a secret button under his desk to lock women in his office.

He insists that, “some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

Read the full statement, which was released by his personal publicist and featured in Variety, which initially conducted the investigation into Lauer’s alleged actions:

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” Lauer said in a statement that was released by a personal publicist and formed the bulk of the top story on “Today” Thursday morning. “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

