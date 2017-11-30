"ROCKET MAN"

New photos show Kim Jong-un giving the world the madman it wants

North Korea test fires suspected ICBM
Eyes on the prize. (KCNA via EPA)
North Korea tested their new Hwasong-15 ballistic missile this week (Nov. 29), which some experts believe puts more of the United States in range of a nuclear strike.

Following the launch, North Korean state media released a series of pictures showing leader Kim Jong-un embracing military officials, laughing almost maniacally in front of a wall of monitors and seemingly fist-pumping in jubilation.

Kim Jong Un reacts to a test of the newly developed inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15. (KCNA via EPA)

The release of images by North Korean state media is nothing new, but this recent batch departs from the typically staid photo ops of Mr. Kim. Official images tend to show Kim as a powerful and wise leader. He is often pictured carefully inspecting factories, reviewing military formations, or calmly basking in adulation.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang
Kernels and colonels. (KCNA via Reuters)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a performance held for participants of the ruling party's party meeting
A night at the theater. (KCNA via Reuters)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the KPA Naval Unit 167
Inspecting a submarine. (KCNA via Reuters)

However this new collection reinforces the madman image of Mr. Kim that critics like US president Donald Trump love to evoke. Photos of Kim grinning ear-to-ear at a step forward in nuclear launch capability don’t give the impression of a military leader or even a head of state. If anything, he looks like a solitary actor plotting the destruction of the world.

Perhaps these images were intentionally constructed to troll the world’s preconceptions. If they want a madman, why not give them a madman?

