All the new software Amazon announced at its huge developer conference

Amazon.com Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels (L) speaks with Amazon.com Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos during a keynote speech at the AWS Re:Invent conference at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada November 29, 2012.
Bezos needs the cloud. (Reuters/ Richard Brian)
Amazon is trying to make artificial intelligence services a cornerstone of its quickly-growing cloud business. At its re:Invent conference, the company is unveiling new AI-powered tools for developers to integrate into their own applications and workflows.

Here’s what they’ve announced:

  • SageMaker: an online tool for “everyday developers” to build and implement machine learning software
  • Rekognition Video API: facial recognition, object recognition, and action recognition in live video
  • Transcribe API: transcription service that turns audio of people talking into punctuated, timestamped text
  • Comprehend API: sentiment analysis for text, also automatically identifies people, places, things, brands
  • Translate API: translation service, much like Google Translate, but with only English to six languages
  • Alexa for Work

We’ll update the post as the conference progresses.

