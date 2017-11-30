All the new software Amazon announced at its huge developer conference

Amazon is trying to make artificial intelligence services a cornerstone of its quickly-growing cloud business. At its re:Invent conference, the company is unveiling new AI-powered tools for developers to integrate into their own applications and workflows.
Here’s what they’ve announced:
- SageMaker: an online tool for “everyday developers” to build and implement machine learning software
- Rekognition Video API: facial recognition, object recognition, and action recognition in live video
- Transcribe API: transcription service that turns audio of people talking into punctuated, timestamped text
- Comprehend API: sentiment analysis for text, also automatically identifies people, places, things, brands
- Translate API: translation service, much like Google Translate, but with only English to six languages
- Alexa for Work
We’ll update the post as the conference progresses.