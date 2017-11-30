All the new software Amazon announced at its huge developer conference

Amazon is trying to make artificial intelligence services a cornerstone of its quickly-growing cloud business. At its re:Invent conference, the company is unveiling new AI-powered tools for developers to integrate into their own applications and workflows.

Here’s what they’ve announced:

SageMaker: an online tool for “everyday developers” to build and implement machine learning software

Rekognition Video API: facial recognition, object recognition, and action recognition in live video

Transcribe API: transcription service that turns audio of people talking into punctuated, timestamped text

Comprehend API: sentiment analysis for text, also automatically identifies people, places, things, brands

Translate API: translation service, much like Google Translate, but with only English to six languages

Alexa for Work

We’ll update the post as the conference progresses.