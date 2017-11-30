Roy Moore may have just challenged Jimmy Kimmel to a duel

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore and late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel have been firing shots at each other on social media today (Nov. 30). Now Moore, a conservative judge who has been accused of (and denied) sexually assaulting girls (paywall), has told Kimmel he’d rather settle their differences face to face.

.@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man. #ALSen https://t.co/E7oQB9D83P — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

Kimmel responded in his characteristic sardonic fashion.

Sounds great Roy – let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there! — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

The brawl started after a comedian that has appeared on Kimmel’s show, Tony Barbieri, crashed a church service at which Moore was speaking. Barbieri, who was pretending to be a Moore supporter named Jake Byrd, stepped up to defend Moore when a protestor interrupted the service. “That’s a man’s man,” Barbieri yelled. “Does that look like the face of a molester?”

A sample of Jake Byrd's friendly visit to support Roy @MooreSenate in Alabama https://t.co/ZmbZbgRhT5 MORE MOORE LATER TONIGHT! — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

The incident incensed many conservatives, who saw it as an attack on their religion.

So Little @jimmykimmel sent one of his goons to Alabama to disrupt a church service where Roy Moore was speaking. I doubt Kimmel would ever disrupt a service at a mosque… — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 30, 2017

Later on Nov. 30, Moore suggested that his intention wasn’t to come to blows with Kimmel—at least not in church.

Despite D.C. and Hollywood Elites' bigotry towards southerners, Jimmy, we'll save you a seat on the front pew. https://t.co/z7n6uaeyCj — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

Kimmel accepted the offer—without letting go of the joke

OK Roy, but I'm leaving my daughters at home! P.S. – wear that cute little leather vest — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

Crisis averted?