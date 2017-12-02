The ethereum world is now obsessed with breeding cartoon cats

Ethereum touts itself as an unstoppable “world computer” that will upend industries and revolutionize finance. But, for the moment, one of its most popular applications is a game called CryptoKitties that lets players buy, sell, and breed cartoon kittens. CryptoKitties launched on Nov. 28 and has proved so popular that it’s currently responsible for nearly 4% of all transactions on the ethereum network, behind just one other application, a token trading platform, according to data provider ETH Gas Station.

Ethereum address Proportion of total transactions 0x8d12a197cb00d4747a1fe03395095ce2a5cc6819 11.14% 0x06012c8cf97bead5deae237070f9587f8e7a266d (CryptoKitties) 3.84 0x028f10cb6a8fec9492b7b54ff3fd5eccd9d4fc70 2.82 0x86fa049857e0209aa7d9e616f7eb3b3b78ecfdb0 1.73 0x8b1f49491477e0fb46a29fef53f1ea320d13c349 0.85 0x7727e5113d1d161373623e5f49fd568b4f543a9e 0.73 0xdba370a2803f0826e5a4efccbd8d5c86517ac960 0.72 0xd26114cd6ee289accf82350c8d8487fedb8a0c07 0.69 0x58b7056deb51ed292614f0da1e94e7e9c589828d 0.66 0x5e6b6d9abad9093fdc861ea1600eba1b355cd940 0.66 Source: ETH Gas Station

The object of the game is to acquire cartoon kittens, which each have a specific set of attributes (or “cattributes” in the game’s parlance). Players can then try to generate kittens with rare attributes by “breeding” them with other cats in their stable. Players can acquire or sell cats on a marketplace supplied by the game.

That takes care of the “kitty” part of the game. The “crypto” part comes in because each cartoon feline is a unique object on the ethereum blockchain. That means it’s as immutable and real as a bitcoin, or a unit of ether—the cryptocurrency used on the ethereum network. This means that players will still own their kittens even if the makers of the CryptoKitty game vanish tomorrow, which is not the case with digital assets contained in online games that generally rely on a centralized entity to maintain those assets. As such, they have the chance to become collectables that can fetch seemingly exorbitant prices, like with virtual video game skins.

There already appears to be a thriving market for crypto kitties. One cat has changed hands for close to $5,000, according to Crypto Kitty Sales, a third-party data site for the game. Over $66,000 has been spent on kitty-based transactions so far, with 1,165 players and 16,877 kitties bred or released. Check out the top five most valuable kitties below (“Chairman Meow” is a special kind of crypto kitty known as a “fancy cat” that the game’s designers included):