Read the full court filing against Michael Flynn

Former US national security adviser Michael Flynn has pled guilty to making false statements to federal agents. This development could mean trouble for US president Donald Trump.

As Quartz reported:

With Flynn’s guilty plea for lying to the FBI, special prosecutor Robert Mueller now has serious leverage on three of president Donald Trump’s top 2016 campaign officials in his probe of Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Read the full court filing from special counsel Robert Mueller below:

