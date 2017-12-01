James Comey’s simple, stinging response to Flynn’s guilty plea

Washington D.C. is abuzz with news that former White House Security advisor Mike Flynn pled guilty to lying to law enforcement officials on Friday (Dec. 1.)

Democrats gloated, and called for more scrutiny of the Trump administration. The White House sought to sever connections with Flynn, referring to him as “a former Obama administration official.”

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey refrained from name-calling and finger-pointing. He simply posted on Instagram a picture of rolling water, captioned with a Bible proverb:

“But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” Amos 5:24 A post shared by James Comey (@a_higher_loyalty) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:01am PST

The guilty plea is likely to have brought satisfaction—perhaps even a certain schadenfreude—to Comey, who was at the helm of the FBI when the agency was investigating Flynn. During his tenure, Trump asked Comey to “let Flynn go” and to publicly say that the president was not under investigation. Trump also famously requested loyalty from Comey, which the then-FBI director read as an affront to his independence from the White House.

In May, Trump fired Comey.

Comey is now writing a book titled “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” another cryptic but biting commentary on the Trump administration. His Dec. 1 Instagram post, under the handle a_higher_loyalty, was his very first.

He’s been more vocal on Twitter, where he regularly weighs in with aphorisms. Follow him to see what other Bible verses and famous saying he’ll use to remark on special counsel Robert Mueller’s developing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.