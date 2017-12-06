Photos: The wildfires consuming southern California are a vision of hell

Fueled by warm, dry Santa Ana winds, wildfires have spread across southern California, blazing a path through major population centers.

The largest, the Thomas Fire, has already cut through 65,000 acres as of this morning (Dec. 6), the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. According to USA Today, there has been no reported containment of the spreading fire. Two others, the Rye and Creek fires, have burned more than 15,000 acres combined.

These blazes have yet to reach the scale of the massive wildfires that scorched large swaths of northern California’s wine country earlier this year. Those burned over 200,000 acres, causing a billion dollars in damage and are blamed for dozens of deaths. These recent fires, with increasing proximity to large population centers around southern California, have lead to a series of evacuations and road closures. The images present the desperate efforts to save homes and show the damage done to the natural environment and to man-made structures.

The sun rises through thick smoke beyond an infinity pool at a home in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Flames from a wildfire work their way down a slope behind Leo Baeck Temple in Sepulveda Pass in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles on Dec. 6. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

<span class="s1">A man watches flames consume a residence in Ventura, Calif., on Dec. 5.</span> ((AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A firefighter hoses down the remains of a destroyed in Ventura on Dec. 5. (Daniel Dreifuss via AP)

A Los Angeles County firefighter sprays water on a burning house on Dec. 5. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

A wildfire threatens a home in Ventura. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A home burns as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula on Dec. 5. (Reuters/David McNew)

Downtown Santa Paula is darkened by a power outage with smoke rising in the distance. (Reuters/David McNew)

Smoke rises into the night sky near Santa Paula on Dec. 4. (Reuters/David McNew)

A wildfire threatens homes as it burns along the 101 Freeway in Ventura on Dec. 5. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Firefighters gather in front of a residential area as a wildfire burns along the 101 Freeway in Ventura on Dec. 5. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A wildfire is reflected on the beach in Ventura on Dec. 5. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars on Dec. 5 near Santa Paula. (Reuters/David McNew)

Flames spread near Santa Paula on Dec. 5. (Reuters/Gene Blevins)

A fire official drives past a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura on Dec. 5. (Reuters/Mike Blake)

A vehicle drives through the flying embers from heavy winds of the Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar on Dec. 5 (Reuters/Gene Blevins)

Horse trailers are destroyed after the early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles on Dec. 5. (Reuters/Gene Blevins)