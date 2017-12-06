New York is the most expensive city in the world to visit for business

New York has outranked Tokyo and London as the most expensive place in the world to travel for business.

Expert Market, a business-to-business office equipment marketer, collated and crunched the numbers from Business Travel News’s 2017 Corporate Travel Index, and calculated the average daily cost for sending an employee to 100 American cities and 100 non-US cities.

The results showed that while four out of the top 10 most expensive business trips to take are in Europe, US cities dominated the top spots.