The one-day timeline of US senators calling for Al Franken to resign

This is what a tipping point looks like. Following allegations of comedian-turned US senator Al Franken groping women, a cadre of his colleagues in the senate are now calling for him to step down. What appears to start as a coordinated effort amongst some of the Democratic women of the Senate, has rapidly turned into broader calls for his resignation.
Here’s how it all went down:
An hour after the first tweet, the senator’s staff announced Franken would be making an announcement tomorrow.
…but the calls to resign continued.
“Senator Franken’s situation has become untenable,” the satement linked here says, “He has to step aside.”
Franken’s Minnesota colleague, senator Amy Klobuchar, did not explicitly call for Franken to step down.
This story will be updated as more senators make statements