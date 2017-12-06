The one-day timeline of US senators calling for Al Franken to resign

This is what a tipping point looks like. Following allegations of comedian-turned US senator Al Franken groping women, a cadre of his colleagues in the senate are now calling for him to step down. What appears to start as a coordinated effort amongst some of the Democratic women of the Senate, has rapidly turned into broader calls for his resignation.

Here’s how it all went down:

1) 11:28am ET T-0

As elected officials, we should be held to the highest standards—not the lowest. The allegations against Sen. Franken describe behavior that cannot be tolerated. While he’s entitled to an Ethics Committee hearing, I believe he should step aside to let someone else serve. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 6, 2017

2) 11:30am T+2min

Today, I am calling on my colleague Al Franken to step aside. I’ve struggled with this decision because he’s been a good Senator and I consider him a friend. But that cannot excuse his behavior and his mistreatment of women. (thread) — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 6, 2017

3) 11:34am T+6min

Al Franken should resign. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) December 6, 2017

4) 11:35am T+7min

It is clear that Al Franken has engaged in a pattern of egregious and unacceptable behavior toward women. He should resign. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) December 6, 2017

5) 11:44am T+16min

Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be allowed by anyone and should not occur anywhere. I believe the best thing for Senator Franken to do is step down. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) December 6, 2017

6) 11:46am T+18min

I’m shocked and appalled by Senator Franken’s behavior. It’s clear to me that this has been a deeply harmful, persistent problem and a clear pattern over a long period of time. It’s time for him to step aside. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) December 6, 2017

7) 12:03pm T+35min

I believe it is best for Senator Franken to resign. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) December 6, 2017

8) 12:05pm T+37min

I agree with my colleagues who have stepped forward today and called on Senator Franken to resign. We can’t just believe women when it’s convenient. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) December 6, 2017

9) 12:16pm T+48min

I have listened to them. I have listened to my female colleagues, to women I work with and women in my life. And I agree the time has come for Senator Franken to step aside. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) December 6, 2017

10) 12:25pm T+47min

Sexual harassment is unacceptable. I believe Senator Franken should do the right thing and resign. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) December 6, 2017

11) 12:32pm T+54min

I join my colleagues in calling for Senator Franken to step aside and resign. Sexual harassment is unacceptable, completely inappropriate and cannot be tolerated. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 6, 2017

12) 12:33pm T+55min

We must commit to zero tolerance – which is where I believe we as a country and Congress should be – and that means Senator Franken should step down. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/4qrZB0mBTo — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (@SenatorHeitkamp) December 6, 2017

★ 12:39pm T+61min

An hour after the first tweet, the senator’s staff announced Franken would be making an announcement tomorrow.

Senator Franken will be making an announcement tomorrow. More details to come. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) December 6, 2017

…but the calls to resign continued.

13) 12:39pm T+61min

Sexual harassment and misconduct are never acceptable. I understand Senator Franken will make an announcement tomorrow morning, and I'm confident he'll do the right thing and step aside. — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) December 6, 2017

14) 12:58pm T+80min

Senator Franken’s actions are disturbing, egregious, and demonstrate a pattern of serious misconduct and abuse. It is time for Senator Franken to resign from office. — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) December 6, 2017

15) 12:59pm T+81min

Senator Franken’s behavior was wrong. He has admitted to what he did. He should resign from the Senate. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) December 6, 2017

16) 1:15pm T+97min

Comment Of Senator Patrick Leahy On Senator Al Franken — https://t.co/zWhV7CMxsT — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) December 6, 2017

“Senator Franken’s situation has become untenable,” the satement linked here says, “He has to step aside.”

17) 1:21pm T+103min

It’s clear the American people don’t look lightly on these kinds of actions, no matter who they’re committed by, and the number of complaints against Senator Franken is a concern. I think resignation is the right thing for him to do. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 6, 2017

18) 1:22pm T+104min

Senator Franken needs to step down and we all need to do more to make clear that sexual harassment and assault are unacceptable. — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) December 6, 2017

19) 1:26pm T+108min

Senator Franken has said he will make an announcement tomorrow, and I hope that he will do the right thing. It is in the best interest of our country for him to step aside. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) December 6, 2017

20) 1:40pm T+122min

I expect that Senator Franken will announce his resignation tomorrow. It is the right thing to do given this series of serious allegations. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) December 6, 2017

21) 1:41pm T+123min

Al Franken has been a friend to many in the Senate – Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike – but these allegations are deeply troubling, especially as the number has grown. I believe it's time for him to resign. — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) December 6, 2017

22) 2:07pm T+149min

Senator Franken should send a strong message that sexual misconduct is unacceptable in any setting and step down. — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) December 6, 2017

★ 2:20pm T+162min

Franken’s Minnesota colleague, senator Amy Klobuchar, did not explicitly call for Franken to step down.

Sexual harassment is unacceptable. This morning I spoke with Senator Franken and, as you know, he will be making an announcement about his future tomorrow morning. I am confident he will make the right decision. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 6, 2017

This story will be updated as more senators make statements