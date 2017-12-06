TWEET STORM

The one-day timeline of US senators calling for Al Franken to resign

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., talks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
This is what a tipping point looks like. Following allegations of comedian-turned US senator Al Franken groping women, a cadre of his colleagues in the senate are now calling for him to step down. What appears to start as a coordinated effort amongst some of the Democratic women of the Senate, has rapidly turned into broader calls for his resignation.

Here’s how it all went down:

1) 11:28am ET T-0

2) 11:30am T+2min

3) 11:34am T+6min

4) 11:35am T+7min

5) 11:44am T+16min

6) 11:46am T+18min

7) 12:03pm T+35min

8) 12:05pm T+37min

9) 12:16pm T+48min

10) 12:25pm T+47min

11) 12:32pm T+54min

12) 12:33pm T+55min

★ 12:39pm T+61min

An hour after the first tweet, the senator’s staff announced Franken would be making an announcement tomorrow.

…but the calls to resign continued.

13) 12:39pm T+61min

14) 12:58pm T+80min

15) 12:59pm T+81min

16) 1:15pm T+97min

“Senator Franken’s situation has become untenable,” the satement linked here says, “He has to step aside.”

17) 1:21pm T+103min

18) 1:22pm T+104min

19) 1:26pm T+108min

20) 1:40pm T+122min

21) 1:41pm T+123min

22) 2:07pm T+149min

★ 2:20pm T+162min

Franken’s Minnesota colleague, senator Amy Klobuchar, did not explicitly call for Franken to step down.

This story will be updated as more senators make statements

