EMISSIONS GEEKERY

In a way, oceans have absorbed all the carbon dioxide produced from burning oil since 1870

Written by
Tourists stand in front of huts that form part of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort where a turtle digs for food amongst the coral in the island's lagoon, north-east of the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2015. UNESCO World Heritage delegates recently snorkelled on Australiaís Great Barrier Reef, thousands of coral reefs, which stretch over 2,000 km off the northeast coast. Surrounded by manta rays, dolphins and reef sharks, their mission was to check the health of the world's largest living ecosystem, which brings in billions of dollars a year in tourism. Some coral has been badly damaged and animal species, including dugong and large green turtles, are threatened. UNESCO will say on Wednesday whether it will place the reef on a list of endangered World Heritage sites, a move the Australian government wants to avoid at all costs, having lobbied hard overseas. Earlier this year, UNESCO said the reef's outlook was "poor". REUTERS/David Gray TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY PICTURE 13 OF 23 FOR WIDER IMAGE STORY "GREAT BARRIER REEF AT RISK" SEARCH "GRAY REEF" FOR ALL PICTURES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - GF10000143350
The sacrifice. (Reuters/David Gray)
Written by

If you stare long and hard enough at emissions data, you’ll find many fascinating and important stories. For instance, you likely know that a lot of the carbon dioxide humans emit ends up in the oceans. But do you have any real sense of just how much?

The chart below shows all the sources and sinks of carbon dioxide. For instance, absent any other factors, all the oil burned from 1870 to 2016 added about 70 parts per million (ppm) of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere. During the same time, it turns out, oceans sucked up about 69 ppm of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

s52_Waterfall_sources_and_sinks_colorcorrected
(Global Carbon Project)

If I hadn’t looked at that chart, I would never have discovered that, in a way, nearly all the emissions from oil burned since 1870 have ended up in the oceans. That’s remarkable for two reasons. We’ve burned a lot of oil, and thus produced a lot of carbon dioxide. Without the oceans, that carbon dioxide would have otherwise remained in our atmosphere and spent all those years absorbing sun’s heat. On the other hand, it’s still having a large negative impact on the environment: the oceans are acidifying and corals dying.

Let’s try another. You’ve likely heard that methane is many times more potent a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. But just how bad is methane’s impact on the environment? Very bad.

colorcorrected (5)

The chart shows how much each greenhouse gas contributes to trapping the sun’s radiation. (Where there usually is an X-axis, the chart shows confidence in the corresponding data points.) Carbon dioxide, no surprises, captures the most heat. But methane comes a close second, even though there’s 200 times more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than there is methane.

Why does all this emissions geekery matter? As the statistician William Edwards Deming said, “If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.” And managing greenhouse-gas emissions is essential if we’re to reach zero and save the planet.

This sort of knowledge can have a large impact if it’s communicated effectively. For instance: if you understand how bad methane emissions are for the environment, and also understand that cow manure and pig belching release a lot of methane, you may reconsider how much red meat you eat. (For more emissions geekery, I recommend you follow Glen Peters, the researcher at the Center for International Climate Research whose team produced both the charts above.)

This appeared as part of The Race to Zero Emissions newsletter, where you can follow Quartz’s series on challenges and opportunities of climate action.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search