PICTURE PERFECT

Flickr says these are the best photos of India in 2017

Written by
Quartz india
Written by
Quartz india

A billion photos are posted on Flickr each year, many of them capturing India’s various shades. Be it the vibrant streets of Rajasthan, the calm of Leh and Ladakh, the packed neighbourhoods of Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, or the fishing villages of Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, every corner of the country has a different sight to offer.

Flickr showcases a variety of such images in its “Top Photos from India in 2017” list, which was created using a combination of algorithms and curation by the photo-sharing site’s staff. First, the computer calculated the top photos based on a number of social and engagement metrics, such as how many times the photo was viewed, favourited, or shared. Then, the staff parsed through the raw data manually to avoid the results being “a complete popularity contest,” or to pick the top-ranking photo from a photographer who cracked the list multiple times.

Here are the photographs:

Butt to butt... - "Explored" by Nitin Chandra
Butt to butt… – “Explored” (Flickr/Nitin Chandra)
In a jiff it turned like this... by Amritash
In a jiff it turned like this… (Flickr/Amritash)
India, Kids Having Fun by Dietmar Temps
India, Kids Having Fun (Flickr/Dietmar Temps)
Near Bara-lacha la pass, India 2016 by reurinkjan
Near Bara-lacha la pass, India 2016 (Flickr/reurinkjan)
A REMOTE WORLD [Explore] by Claudia Ioan
A Remote World [Explore] (Flickr/Claudia Ioan)
Selfie by Rk Rao
Selfie (Flickr/Rk Rao)
Lago Tsomo- Riri, Ladakh, Himalaya by Carmen Villar
Lago Tsomo- Riri, Ladakh, Himalaya (Flickr/Carmen Villar)
Bandra-Worli Sealink by Sal Virji
Bandra-Worli Sealink (Flickr/Sal Virji)
X by Nimit Nigam
X (Flickr/Nimit Nigam)
Street Colors by Stefano Trezzi
Street Colors (Flickr/Stefano Trezzi)
The Trapped Sun by Sankha Chakraborty
The Trapped Sun (Flickr/Sankha Chakraborty)
Reflections of Love - Taj Mahal of India by Chandana Witharanage
Reflections of Love – Taj Mahal of India (Flickr/Chandana Witharanage)
Jain Temple, Ranakpur India by Jochen Hertweck
Jain Temple, Ranakpur, India (Flickr/Jochen Hertweck)
India- Gujarat- Adiwasi village- (Explore) by Donatella Venturi
India- Gujarat- Adiwasi village- (Explore) (Flickr/Donatella Venturi)
Masha Mirian and Zeke by Anoop Negi
Masha Mirian and Zeke (Flickr/Anoop Negi)
home our picks popular latest obsessions search