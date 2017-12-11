Flickr says these are the best photos of India in 2017

A billion photos are posted on Flickr each year, many of them capturing India’s various shades. Be it the vibrant streets of Rajasthan, the calm of Leh and Ladakh, the packed neighbourhoods of Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, or the fishing villages of Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, every corner of the country has a different sight to offer.

Flickr showcases a variety of such images in its “Top Photos from India in 2017” list, which was created using a combination of algorithms and curation by the photo-sharing site’s staff. First, the computer calculated the top photos based on a number of social and engagement metrics, such as how many times the photo was viewed, favourited, or shared. Then, the staff parsed through the raw data manually to avoid the results being “a complete popularity contest,” or to pick the top-ranking photo from a photographer who cracked the list multiple times.

Here are the photographs:

Butt to butt… – “Explored” (Flickr/Nitin Chandra)

In a jiff it turned like this… (Flickr/Amritash)

India, Kids Having Fun (Flickr/Dietmar Temps)

Near Bara-lacha la pass, India 2016 (Flickr/reurinkjan)

A Remote World [Explore] (Flickr/Claudia Ioan)

Selfie (Flickr/Rk Rao)

Lago Tsomo- Riri, Ladakh, Himalaya (Flickr/Carmen Villar)

Bandra-Worli Sealink (Flickr/Sal Virji)

X (Flickr/Nimit Nigam)

Street Colors (Flickr/Stefano Trezzi)

The Trapped Sun (Flickr/Sankha Chakraborty)

Reflections of Love – Taj Mahal of India (Flickr/Chandana Witharanage)

Jain Temple, Ranakpur, India (Flickr/Jochen Hertweck)

India- Gujarat- Adiwasi village- (Explore) (Flickr/Donatella Venturi)