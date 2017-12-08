A bitcoin booster got $2.3 million after being “bitshamed” for being poor

A bitcoin personality became an instant millionaire from a flood of donations worth more than 150 bitcoins, or around $2.25 million at today’s rates.

The recipient, Andreas M. Antonopoulos, has written technical books about bitcoin and is known for delivering inspiring speeches about the cryptocurrency’s revolutionary potential. Donations poured in after another bitcoin personality, a man known as “Bitcoin Jesus” for his evangelical efforts to promote the cryptocurrency, mocked Antonopoulos on Twitter for not getting rich off early bitcoin investments.

Antonopoulos makes a living from donations to a Patreon account, speaking fees, and book royalties. He was debunking the claim made by someone on Twitter, who assumed he was a “multi-millionaire” given his early involvement in the bitcoin world.

I'm not a bitcoin millionnaire. I was working for free, instead of investing, for the first 2 years. Only recently got out of debt. My supporters on Patreon, many at $5/month, make it possible for me to work with independence. — Andreas M. Antonopoulos (@aantonop) November 30, 2017

That’s when Roger Ver, who is widely known as “Bitcoin Jesus,” chastised him for not buying and holding the cryptocurrency in the early days. The failure to “hodl” through the market’s many rallies and crashes is seen as a cardinal sin among the cryptocurrency’s faithful:

Andreas is one of the most eloquent speakers on the topic of Bitcoin, but if he had invested even $300 in bitcoin back in 2012, he’d be a millionaire today. https://t.co/GU8mW8FpTe — Roger Ver (@rogerkver) December 5, 2017

Antonopoulos replied that he had indeed bought bitcoin early, but was forced to sell in 2013 to pay for rent and to support his family. Bitcoin was trading for as little as $13 that year, before a monster rally took it to $1,200 towards the end of the year.

I did invest, Roger. Then I sold in 2013 to pay my rent. I didn't have disposable income to work for two years without pay and invest at the same time. I should've gone into more debt, but that would have been irresponsible towards my family who I supported — Andreas M. Antonopoulos (@aantonop) December 5, 2017

The act of mocking someone who’s been involved in bitcoin for years but isn’t rich even has a name now: “bitshaming.” A rallying cry went up among Antonopoulos’ supporters on Twitter to make donations to the man.

Wow !!! @aantonop is by far the BEST advocate and most eloquent speaker on #bitcoin. His speeches had a HUGE influence on me. Thank you ! Support him here —> https://t.co/wHuFf5nAHG https://t.co/4IbrIAViaC — Brian Kelly (@BKBrianKelly) December 7, 2017

Within two days, bitcoins flooded in. During that time, the bitcoin price climbed from under $12,000 to $17,000. According to data provider Blockchain.info, Antonopoulos’ bitcoin address has received just under 152 bitcoins in total.

Antonopoulos declared himself overwhelmed by the support. He is going offline for a while, a newly minted bitcoin millionaire.

I am going offline for a few days. I need time to process everything that happened. If you sent me a message in the last 48 hrs, thank you. If I don't respond for a week or so, I apologize. — Andreas M. Antonopoulos (@aantonop) December 7, 2017

