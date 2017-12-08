The wildfires scorching Southern California have spread so far that astronauts in the International Space Station are able to see them from their perch more than 250 miles above the Earth.

Firefighters are battling multiple fierce blazes, covering 220 sq miles from north of Los Angeles to near the Mexico border. Almost 200,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, CNN reports. The largest blaze, the Thomas fire, has already burned 132,000 acres and was only 10 percent contained as of this morning (Dec. 8).

NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik viewed the fires during several orbits this week, his photos capturing long plumes of smoke floating away from California and then over the Pacific.

Today’s pass over SoCal unfortunately doesn’t look any better. The fires east of Camp Pendleton and in Baja are visible as well. #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/khM9TK1u0F — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) December 7, 2017

Thank you to all the first responders, firefighters, and citizens willing to help fight these California wildfires. #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/TyeGx4z85Q — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) December 7, 2017

I was asked this evening if we can see the SoCal fires from space. Yes Faith, unfortunately we can. May the Santa Ana’s die down soon. #Californiawildfire pic.twitter.com/qNzjTjWa4t — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) December 6, 2017

