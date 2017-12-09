Photos: Two ancient Egyptian tombs were just opened in Luxor

Egypt is hoping to give tourists a new reason to come visit.

For the first time, the country has opened up two small tombs, believed to be about 3,500 years old, in the Nile city of Luxor. Archaeologists displayed artifacts from one of the tombs, including a mummy who was most likely an ancient Egyptian official, wooden funerary masks, small statues, and elaborate wall paintings.

The tombs are in the Draa Abul Naga necropolis, which is known for its temples and burial grounds. They were discovered in the 1990s, according to the BBC, but kept sealed until recently. One has not even been fully excavated yet.

The Egyptian government announced today (Dec. 9) that it finally opened them in order to promote tourism. For decades the country was a top destination for travelers visiting North Africa. But since its 2011 uprising, the country has struggled with terrorist attacks and political turmoil that have kept tourists away from its ancient sites. It has launched different programs in an effort to revive its tourism industry, which it believes could soon return to pre-2011 levels.

“It’s truly an exceptional day,” Egypt’s antiquities minister, Khaled al-Anani, said at an event. “The 18th-dynasty private tombs were already known. But it’s the first time to enter inside the two tombs.”

Here’s a look at some of the items the country hopes will draw foreigners back to its shores.

An Egyptian archaeologist works on restoring masks found in the tomb. (EPA-EFE/Khaled Elfiqi)

A guard poses beside an elaborately decorated wall. (EPA-EFE/Khaled Elfiqi)

Skulls and bones of ancient Egyptians. (EPA-EFE/Khaled Elfiqi)

Archaeologists work on a wooden sarcophagus cover. (EPA-EFE/Khaled Elfiqi)

Painted masks on display. (EPA-EFE/Khaled Elfiqi)

Miniature statues found in the tombs. (EPA-EFE/Khaled Elfiqi)