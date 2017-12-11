What we know so far about the Port Authority explosion in Manhattan

This story has been updated.

New York City police are responding to an explosion caused by a device in the Port Authority Bus Terminal, a major Manhattan transportation hub, during the Monday morning commute.

Four people were injured in the incident, the city fire department said on Twitter.

#FDNY Commissioner Nigro is on scene at 42 St and 8th Ave, Port Authority. A total of 4 non-life-threatening injuries reported pic.twitter.com/L6YW07xqiT — FDNY (@FDNY) December 11, 2017

One of the people injured was a man who officials are calling a “suspect.” He is now in police custody.

The explosion hit the passageway that connects the Times Square and Port Authority subway stations at around 7:20am, setting off a stampede inside the terminal. The Port Authority is the world’s busiest bus depot, and sits atop a sprawling, multi-line subway station.

New York police evacuated the nearby subways. More than 230,000 commuters per day travel through the Port Authority terminal.

The device was an improvised pipe bomb that exploded prematurely, NY1 news reports.

Our @DeanMeminger says that person involved in detonation of #explosive device @TimesSquareNYC @PABusTerminal 42nd Street station had device that went off prematurely – person is in custody but injured & may have also been wearing some kind of suicide vest #breaking news @NY1 — Angi Gonzalez (@AnchorAngi) December 11, 2017

An unverified video released on Twitter shows a puff of smoke erupting amid a stream of commuters. Several roads nearby were closed to traffic: