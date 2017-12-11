This is the most devious advertisement

Advertising on the internet has always been a slightly nefarious game, with banner ads offering pills that doctors hate and “one weird trick” diets that somehow the US Food and Drug Administration doesn’t know about.

But a new advertisement popping up on Snapchat might have them all beat:

There is a fake hair on this ad to get you to swipe up. Someone needs to stop these “growth hackers.” pic.twitter.com/FpqMdMOP2m — Blake Robbins (@blakeir) December 9, 2017

This ad features a fake hair on the image, in an attempt to get people to swipe it away. On Snapchat, swiping up on an ad summons the advertiser’s website and will count as a coveted click-through for its metrics. While it might not lead to a sale, it’ll be a partial success for the advertiser, given how difficult it is to even get people to click on an ad in the first place. The average click-through rate on display ads across the web is a paltry 0.35%, according to the marketing company HubSpot.