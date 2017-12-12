One spreadsheet reveals the horrifying ubiquity of sexual harassment in academia

Sexual harassment, as women know, is both endemic and widely dismissed. The same patriarchal imbalance of power that allows harassment to occur also silences those who do speak out.

In the wake of #MeToo, women from within various fields have come together to share their stories collectively. The media industry created the “shitty media men” spreadsheet, and now there’s a public spreadsheet that chronicles the extent of sexual harassment in academia. The document, created on Dec. 1, has gained more than 1,600 entries in less than a fortnight.

Unlike the media spreadsheet, this document doesn’t name names. Instead, Karen Kelsky, a former professor who now runs the academic job consultancy and blog The Professor is in, created her anonymous survey to reveal the scale of the problem rather than the individual perpetrators. “I hope that gathering stories will allow women in particular to know they are not alone,” wrote Kelsky.

The survey doesn’t claim to be scientific, and with thousands of individual entries, the categories are not clear cut. (That is also why the data below don’t add up to the total—entries with different wording were not included in the results.) But a few clear trends emerge. The first, of course, is that men are the overwhelming perpetrators.

People in academia accused of

sexual harassment, by gender Men 1,393 Women 84 Both sexes 24 Non-binary 4

Graduate students—who have little job flexibility, are often trapped at the same university for years, and depend on the support of a few key professors for career success—seem to face the most harassment. Tenured professors, who have the most power, experience far less.

Academia is an extremely hierarchical field. Professors with tenure have immense power, with the ability to determine the fate of graduate students and more junior faculty. The survey includes many reports of unequal relationships and assault from those in such positions of power.

As for subject area, larger fields, such as English and History, that have more students also see more harassment, according to the data.