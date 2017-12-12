Apple’s most expensive computer goes on sale this week

Apple’s new iMac Pro, first announced this summer, will go on sale Thursday (Dec. 14), the company said today.

The computer features the same design as the existing iMac line, except that it comes in a fetching shade of “space gray.” It can also be configured with up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor, 128 GB of memory, and 4 TB of flash storage. It’s a monster of a machine, and it will set you back accordingly: The Verge reports that the price will start at $4,999, before all the possible upgrades.

Apple’s current most-expensive model, the trash can-shaped Mac Pro, starts at $2,999, and is customizable with upgrades that can take the price to over $7,000 before you even add on a monitor.

Unlike Apple’s forthcoming HomePod smart speaker, which was announced and promised at the same event as the iMac Pro, this computer will be shipping on time. Apple said last month that the HomePod would be delayed until “early 2018.”

In case you weren’t sure whether you needed a massively expensive professional computer, here’s one thing that could put you over the top: The iMac Pro will come with an exclusive black (or dare we say, “space gray”) Lightning cable. So if you’re sick of all of Apple’s white cables, there’s that.