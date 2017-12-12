The Nintendo Switch is having a killer first year

Nintendo announced today (Dec. 12) that it has sold 10 million units of its Switch console to retailers in just over nine months. For comparison, its last console, the Wii U, has only sold a total of 13.6 million units since it went on sale in November 2012.

This isn’t Nintendo’s best-selling console by a long shot, but according to Variety, the Switch has the potential to pass the Wii—Nintendo’s most popular ever—in its first-year sales if it sees strong holiday sales.

And there’s no reason to expect the Switch’s momentum will slow this holiday season, given that the console is just now starting to hit its stride. Although it was an excellent piece of hardware that lived up to Nintendo’s traditionally high standards when Quartz reviewed the Switch in March, there just wasn’t that much to play on it at the time. Now, the console has multiple critically acclaimed games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and third-party games like Skyrim. It’s likely to be one of the most sought-after gifts this holiday season.

Still, it’s worth keeping things in perspective: As successful as the Switch has been this year, it pales in comparison to some of its rival consoles. Sony’s PlayStation 4 has sold over 70 million units over the last four years, Polygon reminds us.

Read next: The Nintendo Switch is damn near perfect